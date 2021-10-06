Meera Jasmine is all set to make her comeback in films almost after five years. The actress would be sharing screen space with Malayalam actor Jayaram and it would be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The shooting of the film is all set to roll in Kochi from next week onwards. It was back in April this year when the news of Meera’s return in films had started doing rounds, but there was no confirmation by when it will go on floors. The script of this project has been penned by Iqbal Kuttipuram and S Kumar would be handling the cinematography.

Update On Meera Jasmine’s Film With Sathyan Anthikad

The favourites of family audiences in Kerala, #Jayaram, #MeeraJasmine in hit director #SathyanAnthikkad film..Movie to start rolling in Kochi from this month READ: https://t.co/qDVzKpJrmO pic.twitter.com/XXKTLpaLZx — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 6, 2021

