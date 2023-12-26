Shruti Haasan has shut down rumours of her marriage with a playful 'not married' message on her Instagram stories. This clarification came after Orry (Orhan Awatramani) sparked speculation in a recent Reddit AMA by mentioning his good friendship with Haasan's 'husband.' Addressing the confusion head-on, Haasan wrote, "For someone who's open about everything, why would I hide?" effectively dismissing the reports. FYI reportedly, Shruti has been dating artist Santanu Hazarika for a while now. From Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan, Orry Spills 'Hot' Tea on Celebs and Life in His Recent Reddit AMA Session!

Shruti Haasan Says She's Not Married:

Shruti Haasan Instagram

Orry's Talks About Shruti During AMA Session:

