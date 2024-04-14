Singer-songwriter Sid Sriram made his Coachella debut, taking the stage for the first time at the prestigious music festival. Sriram shared a clip on Insta, originally posted by Coachella itself, showcasing his electrifying performance. Clad in a cool, casual ensemble, he captivated the audience with a fabulous mix of his own original English music, including "Do The Dance" from his album. He also sang a few vibrant Tamil songs. Coachella 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted Attending ATEEZ's Concert in Casual Attire (See Pic).

Sid Sriram at Coachella 2024

