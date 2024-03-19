Actor Siddharth recently made headlines for highlighting the prevalence of patriarchy in India. On March 17, a user named @Siddharth tweeted about how thousands of men thronged the streets of Bengaluru to celebrate Royal Challengers Banglore's (RCB) victory at the Women's Premier League final. The tweet highlighted the lack of women in the celebratory crowd. The tweet read, "A team of women won a tournament, but not a single woman on the street to celebrate. A quintessential moment of patriarchy in India." After Siddharth was linked to this X post, the actor on March 18 took to his Instagram handle to shelve the rumours about him being involved in this tweet. Posting on his Instagram stories, Siddharth wrote, "I am not on Twitter or X". The actor added, "Please stop crediting me what someone else is saying on that website". The Test: R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's Sports Drama Concludes Production.

Check Out the Viral X Post on WPL Celebrations in Bangalore:

A team of women won a tournament but not a single woman on the street to celebrate. A quintessential moment of patriarchy in India. https://t.co/M6aHPowO4S — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) March 17, 2024

Check Out Siddharth’s Reaction on the Matter:

Siddharth's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Actor Was Reacting to This:

Yet another testament to the abysmal standards of India’s mainstream media—this time quite personal. pic.twitter.com/sf6B9fgH6J — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) March 18, 2024

