Siddharth celebrated his 45th birthday on April 17 and was made extra special by his fiancée Aditi Rao Hydari, who took to Instagram to share a couple of monochrome pictures, accompanied by a cute caption. Wishing him abundant health and happiness, she called him 'Manicorn' and declared herself his forever cheerleader. Aditi Rao Hydari Confirms Getting Engaged to Siddharth; Couple Shares Cute Picture on Insta Flaunting Their Engagement Rings.

Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Pics To Wish Fiance Siddharth

