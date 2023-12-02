Australian-Indian artist Chandrika Ravi revealed her upcoming film, Silk Smitha: The Untold Story, on Instagram, coinciding with the late actor's birth anniversary. In the shared first look, Chandrika impeccably recreates one of Silk Smitha's iconic images, presenting a stark contrast to her usual film appearances. The film, directed by Jayaram Sankaran, promises to unfold the untold narrative of the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. Silk Smitha Birth Anniversary: From Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, Actors with Whom This Controversial Beauty of South Indian Cinema Shared Screen Space.

Check Chandrika Ravi's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Ravi • ॐ (@chandrikaravi)

