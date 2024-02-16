Siren, the investigative thriller released in theaters today, stars Jayam Ravi in the lead role alongside Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran and others in key roles. It has garnered positive responses from critics, who not only applauded the lead actor’s performance but also found the film gripping. Consequently, some critics have even praised it as a ‘well-made’ debut for director Antony Bhagyaraj. Take a look at some of the reviews on Siren movie below: Siren First Song Out: Jayam Ravi and Anupama Parameswaran Look Smitten in Soulful Track ‘Netru Varai’ (Watch Video).

'Emotional Revenge Thriller'

#Siren [3.5/5] : An emotional revenge thriller.. What sets it apart is the intelligent screenplay..@actor_jayamravi has excelled in two different get-ups.. His best outing is recent times.. 👍@KeerthyOfficial gets a meaty role as a Cop.. She has done it well..@iYogiBabu… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 15, 2024

'Neat'

#Siren is a neat investigative thriller that keeps you entertained. @actor_jayamravi scores handsomely as #Thilagan. @KeerthyOfficial, despite not having the build of a cop, plays her role very convincingly. @anupamahere @iYogiBabu and @IamChandini_12 too impress. My review...… — Cineobserver (@cineobserver) February 16, 2024

'Jayam Ravi Impresses'

'Well-Made Thriller'

#Siren watched press screening. @actor_jayamravi as Thilagan a prisoner on parole excels in this well made thriller in a mature & well written role leading to a terrific climax. More in review tomorrow….. pic.twitter.com/qNYVcXEiMy — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 15, 2024

