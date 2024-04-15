Siren is an investigative thriller starring Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Directed by Antony Bhagyaraj in his directorial debut, the film revolves around an honest ambulance driver, who is falsely accused and sentenced to life for murdering his wife and his friend. Released in theaters on February 16, the movie is now set to premiere on the OTT platform. Siren will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 19. Individuals holding Disney+ Hotstar subscription can now watch this movie online in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Siren Movie Review: Critics Label Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh’s Film as a ‘Well–Made’ Thriller.

Siren On Hotstar

