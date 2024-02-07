The trailer for Tamil star Jayam Ravi and director Anthony Bhagyaraj's upcoming film Siren is out. The trailer looks absolutely captivating from its start, guaranteeing a complete entertainer packed with love, emotion and action. Keerthy Suresh also looks perfect as she portrays the role of a police officer in the film. Anthony Bhagyaraj, who directs the film, also serves as a writer. Alongside Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Tulasi in pivotal roles. Siren is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. Siren First Song Out: Jayam Ravi and Anupama Parameswaran Look Smitten in Soulful Track ‘Netru Varai’ (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer for Siren Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)