According to reports, Manjummel Boys has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Malayalam film to surpass the Rs 10 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Starring Soubin Shahir in the leading role, the survival thriller, based on true events, was released in theatres on February 22. The report further states that Manjummel Boys has has surpassed the previous record of Rs 2.26 crore set by a film in 2018. Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 8: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Film Mints Rs 55 Crore Worldwide – Reports.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection

