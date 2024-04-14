Soundarya Jagadish, a Kannada film producer recognised for his work in films such as Appu Pappu and Snehitaru, has passed away. According to reports, he committed suicide at his residence. Throughout his career, he held diverse roles within the industry, extending from production to ownership of the Jetlag Pub in Bangalore. According to The Times Of India, family members have refuted these claims of suicide, asserting that the demise was due to a heart attack. Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead at 36, Suicide Reported.

Producer Soundarya Jagadish No More

Filmmaker Soundarya Jagadish who has produced films like Ram Leela and Soundarya had died by suicide at his residence. It is reported that financial loss made him take such an extreme stop #SoundaryaJagadish #Suicide #Sandalwood #KFI pic.twitter.com/BQwAa81ptz — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) April 14, 2024

