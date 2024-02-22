Singer SP Charan has filed a legal case against director Tharun Bhascker for the unauthorised use of AI-generated voices in his movie Keedaa Cola (2023). Charan, son of the late legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam, claimed that the director did not seek permission from the family. A legal notice was issued, demanding an apology, Rs 1 crore in damages, and a share in the royalty. Charan's lawyer stated that recreating SP Balasubramaniam's voice with AI for personal use is acceptable, but permission and proper credits are required for commercial purposes. SP Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74: Viswanathan Anand, Shikhar Dhawan, Chennai Super Kings Lead Sports Fraternity’s Tribute for Legendary Singer.

SP Charan Files Case Against Tharun Bhascker

