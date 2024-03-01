At the Gaami pre-release event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of the upcoming film Spirit, shared exciting news about his upcoming film. Amidst praising Gaami's team, the crowd eagerly demanded updates on Spirit. Vanga delighted the audience by announcing that Spirit's filming will commence by late 2024. His announcement sparked cheers and hoots from the attendees. Are you excited too? Salman Khan Approached to Play Lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Dark Action Thriller – Reports.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Update On Spirit

