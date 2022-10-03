Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons thanks to his recent controversy. The actor who got arrested for using abusive slurs against a female journalist, and later released on bail, has his new project coming out, whose poster was revealed some time back. Titled Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam, it means 'See You in Court', and the title feels quite ironic to the actor's present plight. The movie is directed by Sanjith Chandrasenan, who shared the poster on his Insta page. Sreenath Bhasi Released on Bail; Malayalam Actor Was Arrested for Abusing a Female Journalist.

View Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjith Chandrasenan (@sanjithchandrasenan)

