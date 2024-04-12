Australian cricket star David Warner has never shied away from expressing his fondness for Indians, particularly in Indian cinema. The Australian batsman frequently delights fans with amusing videos featuring scenes from Indian films, particularly those from Telugu cinema, on social media platforms. But did you ever expect a collaboration between him and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli? Cred's new ad campaign features SS Rajamouli and cricketer David Warner in a new avatar. In the ad shoot, Warner effortlessly transforms into various Indian characters, impressing as if he were a seasoned actor. Rajamouli, seeking a discount on cricket match tickets, learns from Warner that CRED UPI users automatically get one. When Rajamouli asks about regular UPI, Warner asks for a favour. Rajamouli's imagination takes over, and he sees Warner as the lead actor in his film, clad in traditional Indian attire but seems to mess up every aspect of it. After returning to reality, Rajamouli agrees to just download Cred UPI rather than offering the Australian cricketer a favour. The hilarious new ad campaign is going wild on social media. SS Rajamouli Delights Fans As He Dances With Wife Rama to the Hit Song ‘Andamaina Premarani’; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out the Ad Here:

