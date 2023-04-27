SSMB28 is the upcoming film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead. Producer Naga Vamsi has posted a tweet and cited that a major update on the film will be announced on May 31. The producer has even cleared the air on the film’s release. He clarified saying, “It would be better to let us work at our pace in peace Remember it is Jan 2024 release film!” SSMB28: Mahesh Babu’s Mass Look From Trivikram Srinivas’ Directorial Unveiled; Film To Release in Theatres on January 13, 2024 (View Poster).

SSMB28 Update

If these gossip mongers can take a hike or make movies like they spread rumours, Industry can benefit. We want #SSMB28 to be a sure-shot Blockbuster and YOU TAKE OUR WORD ON IT. It would be better to let us work at our pace in peace ✌️ Remember it is Jan 2024 release film!… — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)