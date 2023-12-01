Subbalakshmi was a noted Malayalam actress, musician and a dubbing artist as well. She had featured in numerous successful films such as Nandanam, Kalyanaraman, Sound Thoma, among others. The veteran actress, who passed away at the age of 87, had also starred alongside Dileep in many movies. The actor took to Instagram to mourn demise of Subbalakshmi. He shared her picture and expressed grief on social media. Malayalam Actress R Subbalakshmi Passes Away at 87.

Dileep Condoles Death Of Subbalakshmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)