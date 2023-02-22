Subi Suresh breathed her last on February 22. Aged 42, she was a popular Malayalam actress and TV host. As per reports, Subi was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aluva for liver-related ailments. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

Subi Suresh Passes Away

Actor Subi Suresh passed away. As a result of liver disease, she was receiving treatment at an Aluva private hospital. #subisuresh #ripsubisuresh #celebrity pic.twitter.com/FVEJR2Xai5 — Onmanorama (@Onmanorama) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)