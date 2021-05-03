South actor Sundeep Kishan is surely setting an example with his latest tweet. As he has promised to help the children who have lost their families due to COVID-19 with food and education, till the time he can. This is indeed great work amid these testing hours.

Please Pass on the word.. Love you All ❤️ SK pic.twitter.com/tsgRsgJtSz — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 3, 2021

