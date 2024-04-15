Teja Sajja was last seen in Prasanth Varma's mythological superhero film HanuMan, released in the theatres on January 12. The movie was well received by audiences and did well at the box office. Previously, Teja Sajja shared that there would be an exciting update coming up on Monday, and as promised, the HanuMan star dropped some good news for his fans on April 15 regarding his next film. Taking to his social media, Teja Sajja announced his next film, Super Yodha. Sharing a poster of the upcoming project on his Instagram handle, Teja Sajja wrote, "Happy to collaborate with the master craftsmen @karthik.gattamneni and the most passionate @peoplemediafactory for my next". The new poster shows Teja Sajja in an intense look, with his back to the camera as he is surrounded by flames. The poster also revealed that the title announcement and first glimpse will be dropped on April 18. The upcoming movie will be directed by Karthik Gattamaneni and produced by Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. HanuMan OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Hindi Version of Teja Sajja’s Mythological Superhero Film Online!.

Check Out Teja Sajja’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanu⭐️Man (@tejasajja123)

