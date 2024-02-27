The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is taking strict action against Suraj Venjaramoodu over a road accident happened in July 2023. The Malayalam actor was sent notices for overspeeding and causing an accident that injured a bike rider. The Palarivattom Police investigated the case and handed it over to the MVD. Later, the Ernakulam RTO sent Suraj a notice, requesting an explanation to prevent his license from being suspended. Since he failed to respond to the notices issued to him, the MVD has decided to suspend his driving license. Suraj Venjaramoodu Issued Notice by Ernakulam RTO For Negligent Driving.

Suraj Venjaramoodu Road Accident Case

