In a shocking turn of events, Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's face got swollen after root canal surgery went wrong. As per reports, "Swathi underwent the medical procedure at a private hospital. She experienced severe pain and a swollen face after the surgery. While doctors assured her that the swelling on her face will go away in a few days, the actress's condition only worsened with time." Root Canal Isn't The Worst Procedure, Patients Say Other Dental Treatments are Equally Bad.

