Actor Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted as he arrived to cast his vote for Telangana state elections at Jubilee Hills Public School on November 30, 2023. The Liger star joined a lineup of fellow actors, including Jagapathi Babu, Manoj Manchu, Ram Pothineni, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Sudheer Babu, Gopichand, and Ravi Teja. Celebs like Allu Arjun and SS Rajamouli, took to social media to share their post-voting photos, actively encouraging others to participate in the electoral process. Vijay Deverakonda Shares a Glimpse of ‘Sunday Morning’ Ice Bath; Leaves Hearts Melting (View Post).

Watch Vijay Deverakonda Arriving At Jubilee Hills Public School

#WATCH | Actor Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/BkZmqbsHba — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)