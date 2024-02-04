Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has now honoured veteran actor Chiranjeevi, who recently received the Padma Vibhushan award on Republic Day’s eve. Chiranjeevi expressed gratitude on his Twitter account, thanking Telangana Govt. CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Mallu, and ministers for the warm felicitation. He acknowledged the recognition as a great precedent and significant encouragement for Padma Awardees from Telugu states. Check out the photos from the events below! Chiranjeevi Awarded With Padma Vibhushan: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Mammootty and Others Congratulate the Telugu Stalwart- Check Posts.

Check Chiranjeevi's Photos From The Event

Chiranjeevi's X Post

My hearty thanks to the Govt of Telangana, Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu, Dy. CM Shri @Bhatti_Mallu garu & Hon’ble ministers for warmly felicitating me along with Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu garu and all the wonderful ‘Padma’ Awardees this morning.🙏🙏 This sets a great… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 4, 2024

