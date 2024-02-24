In a rare and bizarre incident that took place in Hyderabad, a Telugu TV anchor named Pranav Sistla had been kidnapped. A businesswoman named Trisha Bogireddy has been arrested by police officials for the crime. According to reports, the lady discovered Pranav's profile on a matrimony site and was determined to marry the TV anchor. Later after exchanging numbers, the Hyderbad-based businesswoman was informed that it was a fake profile and Pranav was not actually registered on the site. The lady later hired goons to kidnap Pranav, who blocked her contact. When Pranav was released from the businesswoman's captivity, he soon informed the Uppal police station. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Arrested for Kidnapping TV Anchor To Marry Her (Watch Video).

Telugu TV Anchor Pranav Kidnapped:

