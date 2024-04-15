Excitement is brewing for superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. While official confirmation is awaited, rumours suggest actors Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj might join the cast. This would mark Shruti's first on-screen collaboration with Rajinikanth, adding further intrigue. Adding to the buzz, the film's official promo video is scheduled for release on April 22. Thalaivar 171: Dhanush Reacts to Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film on X, Hails It as a ‘BLAST’.

Thalaivar 171 Update

