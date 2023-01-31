After Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Mysskin, it is confirmed that Arjun, Gautham Menon and Malayalam Star Mathew Thomas will join the the cast of the untitled film Thalapathy 67. The makers today to took to social media and announced that these three actors will be part of the cast of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's next. The film is billed as an action-thriller and it is produced Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio. Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film.

Check The Tweet Which Was Posted Recently:

Mathew Thomas, Director Gautham Menon, Action King Arjun joins the cast of #Thalapathy67 pic.twitter.com/rxbRMO63kn — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 31, 2023

