Thalapathy 68 is the tentative title of Vijay’s upcoming film helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The superstar was spotted leaving for Bangkok, Thailand, for the shooting of the film. The viral video shows Vijay keeping his face hidden behind a mask. As Thalapathy Vijay steps out of his car, paparazzi and fans gather around him to click his pictures. Dressed up in white shirt and blue denims, Thalapathy is seen walking towards the entry gate amid tight security. Thalapathy 68: Vijay’s Team Embarks on Thailand Shooting Spree Following Leo’s Box Office Success (See Photo).

Thalapathy Vijay At Chennai Airport

#Thalapathy68 Shoot Resumes in Thailand.💥 *Thalapathy took Thailand flight this morning. ✈️ *Action scenes are being planned to shot for few Days pic.twitter.com/fPT7IeZCYl — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 3, 2023

