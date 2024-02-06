Thalapathy Vijay announced the formation of his political party, Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam, with intentions to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. He intends to shift his focus entirely to politics after fulfilling his current film commitments. Speculation is now rife about his last film, Thalapathy 69, reportedly to be directed by Vetrimaaran. According to telugucinema.com, director Vetrimaaran will helm the project. He has already pitched the film to Vijay, who has agreed to participate in it. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement.

Vetrimaaran To Join Hands With Thalapthy Vijay:

Exclusive : #Thalapathy69 Director 🌟 The potential collaboration between #ThalapathyVijay and #VetriMaaran for #Thalapathy69, as reported by Telugu Media, is generating immense excitement! Produced by DVV Entertainment, with VetriMaaran already having narrated the story, it… pic.twitter.com/Lw7I1vo8NI — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) February 6, 2024

