Thalapathy Vijay, the celebrated actor, is currently focusing on his political endeavours. Fans eagerly await his role in The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. There's a buzz about his 69th film, with reports stating his record-breaking remuneration of Rs 250 crores, making him the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema. Vijay intends to utilise this sum for Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's development and to bolster the party's presence in the 2026 elections. Thalapathy 69 is said to be a political thriller directed by H Vinoth, with DVV Productions being a potential frontrunner for financing. An official announcement is anticipated soon. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement.

Thalapathy Vijay To Get Rs 250 Crore For His 69th Film?

Rs 250 crore will be @actorvijay's salary for his final film, #Thalapathy69, directed by @HVinothDir. Sources tell @dt_next that he plans to utilize his salary for #TamizhagaVettriKazhagam's growth ahead of the 2026 elections. Read in detail ✒@iamkaushikrhttps://t.co/54cUVM6cGb pic.twitter.com/3txdlZ0u0i — DT Next (@dt_next) April 3, 2024

