Vishal would be seen playing the lead role in the film Mark Antony. The actor met Thalapathy Vijay and the two are seen sharing a warm hug in these new pics. Vishal mentioned in his tweet, “Always proud to be your fan, GB.” He even thanked Vijay for watching his film’s teaser. Mark Antony First Look Out! Vishal Krishna’s Upcoming Film’s Poster Revealed on His Birthday (View Pic).

Happy to have met my dearest Brother & Hero @actorvijay Thank you so much for watching my teaser…. Always proud to be your fan, GB pic.twitter.com/2jmKM4h4jz — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) April 27, 2023

