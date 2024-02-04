South actor Thalapathy Vijay has entered politics, introducing his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. Making his first public appearance after the party’s formation, he stood on a car roof, greeted fans with folded hands, and waved amidst loud cheers. The crowd showered flowers in support. Vijay, who is currently filming GOAT with Venkat Prabhu, has declared Thalapathy 69 as his final movie. It will be directed by Jawan director Atlee. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement.

Thalapathy Vijay's First Public Appearance After Forming His Political Party

Thalapathy Vijay’s first appearance after starting a Political Party. pic.twitter.com/wgorwobyL1 — LetsCinema (@letscinema) February 4, 2024

