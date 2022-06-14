The makers of Thallumaala have announced the release date of Tovino Thomas starrer. The upcoming Malayalam action comedy helmed by Khalid Rahman is all set to arrive in theatres on August 12. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko. Thallumaala Actor Tovino Thomas Flaunts His Ripped Physique!

Thallumaala Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)