Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for the movie Thandel, which also stars actress Sai Pallavi. Chandoo Mondeti directs the film, and the movie's story is based on real events in Srikakulam. Naga Chaitanya has undergone a completely different makeover in this film and plays the fisherman in the film. On February 5, the makers shared an exciting update regarding the film's shooting schedule. The makers dropped a post on their social media announcing that the first schedule had been wrapped up and also shared pictures from the location. The caption read, "Team Thandel wraps up a schedule in the beautiful scenic village. The primary cast took part in the schedule where key scenes were shot in port and villages." Thandel is produced under the banner Geetha Arts. Thandel: Naga Chaitanya Expresses Patriotism and Love for Sai Pallavi in First Glimpse From Chandoo Mondeti’s Film (Watch Video).

Team Thandel wraps up the Shoot for Their First Schedule:

