Thandel, the eagerly anticipated Telugu film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, had its launch or muhurtham ceremony today at Annapurna Studios. The event saw the presence of not only the lead actors, but also veterans Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh Daggubati. Beyond gracing the auspicious occasion, the duo also extended their blessings to Chay and Sai for their venture into this exciting new project. Check out the videos below: Thandel: Naga Chaitanya Unveils First Look of Film Character Ahead of His Birthday (View Poster).

