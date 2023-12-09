Thandel, the eagerly anticipated Telugu film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, had its launch or muhurtham ceremony today at Annapurna Studios. The event saw the presence of not only the lead actors, but also veterans Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh Daggubati. Beyond gracing the auspicious occasion, the duo also extended their blessings to Chay and Sai for their venture into this exciting new project. Check out the videos below: Thandel: Naga Chaitanya Unveils First Look of Film Character Ahead of His Birthday (View Poster).
Naga Chaitanya
Our #Thandel Raju aka Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni arrives at the Muhurtham Ceremony ❤️🔥
Watch live now!
- https://t.co/yymBdA4Iz0
— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) December 9, 2023
Sai Pallavi
The ever gracious @Sai_Pallavi92 is here at the #Thandel Muhurtham Ceremony ❤️🔥
Watch live now!
- https://t.co/yymBdA4Iz0
Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @chandoomondeti @ThisIsDSP #AlluAravind #BunnyVas @_riyazchowdary @Shamdatdop @KarthikTheeda @bhanu_pratapa… pic.twitter.com/GfMxTT5fvc
— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) December 9, 2023
Venkatesh Daggubati
Victory @VenkyMama garu arrives at the #Thandel Muhurtham Ceremony to bless the team ❤️🔥
Watch live now!
- https://t.co/yymBdA4Iz0
Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 @chandoomondeti @ThisIsDSP #AlluAravind #BunnyVas @_riyazchowdary @Shamdatdop… pic.twitter.com/xzka2IEDOm
— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) December 9, 2023
Nagarjuna Akkineni
KING @iamnagarjuna garu graces the #Thandel Muhurtham Ceremony to extend his wishes and blessings to the team ❤️🔥
Watch live now!
- https://t.co/yymBdA4Iz0
Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 @chandoomondeti @ThisIsDSP #AlluAravind #BunnyVas… pic.twitter.com/WWnv5evAFH
— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) December 9, 2023
The Core Team
Watch team #Thandel addressing the media after the Muhurtham Ceremony ❤️🔥
Watch now!
- https://t.co/yymBdA4Iz0
Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 @chandoomondeti @ThisIsDSP #AlluAravind #BunnyVas @_riyazchowdary @Shamdatdop @KarthikTheeda… pic.twitter.com/PBaIS4Ils2
— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) December 9, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)