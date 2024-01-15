A change of plans has emerged for the highly anticipated drama Thangalaan, starring Vikram and directed by Pa. Ranjith. Originally slated for a January 2024 release, the makers have announced a slight shift, now targeting an April 2024 debut in theaters. This intense drama, inspired by a true story from the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India, boasts a stellar cast. Alongside Vikram, the film features the talented Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan as the leading ladies. Thangalaan: On Chiyaan Vikram's Birthday, Makers Drop Exclusive Making Footage From Sets and It's Insane (Watch Video).

Thangalaan to Release in April 2024:

