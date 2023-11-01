The teaser for Thangalaan, the highly-anticipated film starring actor Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith, has created quite a buzz with its release. Scheduled for a theatrical debut on January 26, 2024, in multiple languages, the 90-second teaser hints at a captivating narrative rooted in history and myth. It appears to revolve around the struggle of a tribal leader fighting against those seeking to exploit their land for gold mining, set in the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields during the British colonial era. Surprisingly, the teaser also alludes to the inclusion of fantasy elements, adding an intriguing dimension to the story. Thangalaan: Vikram Shares Cool New BTS Photos With Director Pa Ranjith and Co-Stars Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan.

Watch Thangalaan Teaser Here:

