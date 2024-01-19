Thankamani is the upcoming Malayalam film written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. The crime thriller featuring Dileep in the lead is based on a real-life incident that happed in October 1986 in Thankamany. As per reports by LiveLaw, a petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking removal of rape scenes from the film. The petitioner did not deny about the scuffle showcased between the students and staff of private bus, however, the scenes involving women being raped by policemen ‘are pure creation of imagination’. Thankamani Teaser: Dileep Turns Saviour for a ‘Bleeding Village’; Ratheesh Reghunandan Directorial Promises To Be a Spine-Chilling Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Thankamani Movie Case

'Stigmatic': Plea In Kerala High Court Seeks Removal Of "Fictitious" Rape Scenes From Dileep Starrer Inspired By 'Thankamani' Incidenthttps://t.co/ODW7iCYKKU — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)