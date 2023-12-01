Thankamani is the upcoming film directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. The film starring Dileep in the leading role is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Thankamany in October 1986. Co-starring Pranitha Subhash, Sudev Nair, Ajmal Ameer among others, the teaser gives glimpse of the heinous crimes that took place in this village and its aftermaths. Dileep, who is seen in a rugged character, turns saviour for this ‘bleeding village’. Check out the teaser of the spine-chilling crime thriller below: Bha Bha Ba: Dileep’s First Look From His Upcoming Film Co-Starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan Unveiled (View Pic).

Watch The Teaser Of Thankamani Movie Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)