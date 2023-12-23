The Girlfriend is the upcoming Telugu film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role. On Dheekshith Shetty’s birthday, the makers introduced him not just as the male lead, but also as Rashmika’s ‘boyfriend’. The introduction video showcases Deekshith's character in a state of rage, being restrained by other youngsters. The Girlfriend movie is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts. Check out the video below: The Girlfriend: Rashmika Mandanna Teases Her Next Telugu Film As ‘Unique’ Love Story (Watch Video).

Dheekshith Shetty In The Girlfriend Movie

