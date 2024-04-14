Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated debut track from The Greatest Of All has burst onto the scene, igniting excitement with its contagious party energy. Titled "Whistle Podu," the track is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with Vijay lending his vocals and Madhan Karky penning the lyrics. This collaboration promises an electrifying musical experience. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Drops New Poster, Venkat Prabhu’s Film To Release On THIS Date (View Pic).

Watch Whistle Podu Track Here:

