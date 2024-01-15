The Greatest of All Time is the upcoming film directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film features Vijay in dual roles. On the occasion of Pongal today, the filmmaker has introduced ‘The GOAT Squad’ that includes Thalapthy, Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal Amir. The poster drops hints that the handsome men many have won a battle. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay’s Movie Locked In for Pongal 2025? Director Venkat Prabhu Shares Major Update (View Post).

‘The GOAT Squad’

