Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty’s film The Warriorr released in theatres today, July 14. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie has opened to positive response from the audience. From the performances to the action-packed sequences, The Warriorr has turned out to be an entertaining watch for movie buffs. Let’s check out some of the reviews below: The Warriorr: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ram Pothineni’s Action Drama!

All Praises For Aadhi's Role

It's a Humble Request @AadhiOfficial 🙏 Pls do more such type of roles like Guru & Variam Dhanush 🙏 Your Acting Levels Increase Audience's Goosebumps Level 🔥 Brilliant Menacing Act 👏#TheWarriorrReview #TheWarrior #TheWarriorReview #TheWarriorr #AadhiPinisetty #RaPO — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) July 14, 2022

Decent Entertainer

#TheWarriorr Review: A Decent Entertainer 👍#RAmPOthineni Looks Stylish & Acts Well 👌#AadhiPinisetty Shines With A Terrific Act 👏 Music & BGM r Decent ✌️ Story Routine but screenplay is OK 🙂 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#TheWarriorrReview #TheWarrior #TheWarriorReview pic.twitter.com/h2gHRNXDlp — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) July 14, 2022

Commercial Potboiler

Commercial Potboiler Nice First Half, Ram Interval Look👌 Aadhi is K ramp 🤙🏻 #TheWarrior #TheWarriorr pic.twitter.com/5dGoBMmrdf — HaRRRish (@janaganamana124) July 14, 2022

Ram & Aadhi's Roles

#TheWarrior My Review Ram Acting & Aadhi Acting Major Highlights Dances And Fights Feast For RAPO Fans BGMs Not Expected Range Overall Commercial Mass Family Entertainment USTAAD #RAPO Justified @ramsayz #RAmPOthineni pic.twitter.com/sn29AR3Nak — naveenchowdaRRykosaRaju (@AlwaysNachoMan) July 14, 2022

Whistle-Worthy Movie

Mass Meals for Ustad @ramsayz fans Terrific Performance by RAPO especially Interval fight Ustad Back with a bang Whistle worthy Movie#TheWarriorr #TheWarrior #TheWarriorrDay #TheWarriorrFromToday — AYYAPPA REDDY (@lucky59000) July 14, 2022

A Good Watch

#TheWarrior first half nxt level undi Lingusamy pekadesadu AAdhi on steroids assala screen presence as guru 🔥🔥 Ram acting good Dsp bgm ok ok Overall very good first half need a very heavy action packed second half eagerly waiting bro 😬🔥 — SALAAR REBEL 25 (@ShahulThalapat1) July 14, 2022

Mass Movie

