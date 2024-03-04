A controversy has emerged in the Tamil film industry between composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and actor-director RK Suresh. Suresh recently unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Then Mavattam, featuring himself in a rugged appearance and claiming that the movie will feature music by Raja. However, he denied these claims on his social media platforms, stating that he has not been approached or committed to providing music. Suresh urged Raja to review the contract, asserting that the composer had signed on for the movie and a live concert. Suresh wrote, "Hi Yuvan sir u have signed for movie and live in concert . Kindly check the agreement Thanku @thisisysr sir." Yuvan Shankar Raja Issues Statement in Support of AR Rahman After Chennai Concert Backlash.

RK Suresh's Post:

Hi Yuvan sir u have signed for movie and live in concert . Kindly check the agreement Thanku @thisisysr sir. https://t.co/8QEwmI5Jro — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) March 4, 2024

