Pawan Kalyan, the powerhouse of Telugu cinema, is teaming up with renowned director Sujeeth, famous for his work on Saaho, for an electrifying thriller titled OG, also known as They Call Him OG. Scheduled for release on September 27, 2024, OG revolves around the enigmatic figure of Ojas Gambheera, or OG, a ruthless gangster who reemerges in Mumbai after a mysterious ten-year absence. His return sparks a personal vendetta against crime bosses, setting the stage for an action-packed narrative that promises to enthral audiences worldwide. They Call Him OG: Makers of Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Unveil New Look for Upcoming Action Thriller To Celebrate Ayudha Pooja and Dussehra! (View Post).

Check Pawan Kalyan's OG Release Date Poster Here

