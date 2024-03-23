Kamal Haasan's upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, Thug Life, is facing some setbacks. Shooting began in Chennai a few weeks ago, but the project is reportedly seeing a major cast change. Initially boasting an impressive ensemble, including Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi, the film lost Salmaan due to his busy schedule. Now, reports indicate that Ravi has also exited the movie. The reason for the same is cited to be delays in production and scheduling conflicts. Thug Life: Dulquer Salmaan Backs Out of Kamal Haasan -Starrer Due to His Busy Schedule- Reports.

Jayaram Ravi Opts Out of Thug Life?

Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi has opted out of #ThugLife directed by Mani Rathnam. pic.twitter.com/TNXtXxzZXD — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 23, 2024

