Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, directed by the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. As per the latest reports, Dulquer Salmaan, who was a part of Thug Life, has dropped out. Yes, you read it right! Dulquer has reportedly exited Thug Life as he has a lot of projects in the pipeline. Due to hectic schedules and unmatched dates, Dulquer decided to leave the project. The talented actor is currently busy shooting his upcoming thriller film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. Post that, he will start shooting for Irudhi Suttru directorial. It will be exciting to see Dulquer and Suriya onscreen in the upcoming untitled project. Dulquer Salmaan Drops the Cutest Pic From His Sicily Trip! See Thug Life Actor’s Photo With a ‘Tiny Photobomber’.

Check Out The Tweet:

#Confirmed: DQ is no longer part of Kamalhaasan's #ThugLife due to date allocation 💔 His current commitments, • #LuckyBhaskar • #Suriya43 • #Kaantha PS : #DulquerSalmaan is hardcore fan of #Suriya, so he won't miss the chance to act with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aOeWRWT1aS — Kolly Corner (@kollycorner) March 4, 2024

