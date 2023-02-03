Ajith's Thunivu is finally here on OTT! Netflix today announced that Ajith's heist thriller Thunivu is all set to drop on Netflix on February 8. Thunivu directed by H Vinoth, stars Ajith, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, Ajay, GM Sundar, Prem Kumar, Mahanadi Shankar, Bala Saravanan, Chirag Jani to name a few. Recently, a post was shared about the release date of the thriller drama. Check the tweet below. Thunivu: From Manju Warrier to Mohana Sundaram, Character Posters from Ajith Kumar's Film Out (View Pics).

Check The Tweet Here:

You might wanna sit down, because there's no way you're ready for this! 🤩💥 Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th and we couldn't be more pumped! 💥 #ThunivuOnNetflix #NoGutsNoGlory pic.twitter.com/llZIhzilzr — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 3, 2023

