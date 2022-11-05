The first single from Thunivu titled “Chilla Chilla” is a fast-paced dance number, reveals music composer Ghibran to TOI. He even shared that the mass dance track crooned by Anirudh Ravichander is going to be a treat for all Kollywood lovers. This song from Ajith’s film is on the lines of the actor’s earlier hit songs “Vathikuchi Pathikadhuda” and “Aaluma Doluma”. Thunivu Release Date: Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth's Film Confirmed to Arrive on Pongal 2023, To Clash With Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu.

Thunivu First Single Chilla Chilla

