Siddhu Jonnalagadda aka ‘Star Boy’ Siddu will be reprising his role as Bala Gangadhar Tilak, aka DJ Tillu, in the upcoming film Tillu Square. A sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, this upcoming movie will feature Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. On the lead actor’s birthday today, the makers have shared a glimpse of his character from the Mallik Ram directorial. In the preview, DJ Tillu is seen interacting with his glamorous company in the passenger seat during a car ride. Additionally, the makers have confirmed that the trailer for Tillu Square will be released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran to Romance Siddu in DJ Tillu Sequel! (View Pic)

Watch Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Glimpse From Tillu Square Below:

